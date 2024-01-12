By Takunda Mandura,

Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe targets to distribute food to at least 2.7 million people in rural areas as the country grapples with an El Nino-induced drought.

Food distribution is due to begin this month to the most affected households and will continue up to March, Welfare Minister July Moyo said on Friday.

He said no Zimbabwean will die of hunger

The government and the World Food Programme (WFP) aim to reach 60 districts, covering about 26% of the rural population, with at least 71,570 metric tonnes of cereal expected to be distributed.

"The distribution of food starts this January to the most affected households up to March 2024. However, the government will continue to respond to distress calls as per need," Moyo said.

Zimbabwe is experiencing an extended dry season that is expected to continue to the coming months. The harvest of maize, the country's staple food, is expected to halve to 1.1 million tonnes this year.

The government aims to encourage cultivation of drought tolerant crops to help mitigate the effects of drought.

At least 160 elephants have succumbed to drought-related starvation in Zimbabwe's largest park in recent months and more are feared to be at risk, according to the wildlife management agency in the country.

