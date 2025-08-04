Victor Osimhen’s record transfer to Galatasaray marks a new chapter for Turkish football. Galatasaray have completed the permanent signing of Osimhen from Napoli on a long-term deal, smashing the Turkish transfer record with a €75 million ($86 million) fee paid to the Serie A champion.
Osimhen’s scoring prowess and resilience raise hopes of back-to-back league titles while drawing fresh international attention to the Super Lig.
Last season, the Nigerian striker enjoyed a sensational spell at the Istanbul club, scoring 37 goals. His form persuaded the Turkish champions to sign him permanently, setting a domestic transfer record shortly after securing their 25th Super Lig title.
Osimhen’s knack for scoring decisive goals proved vital. His pace, tenacity, and sharp eye for goal drove Galatasaray’s attack. He also contributed seven assists and helped secure the Turkish Cup. Individual honours followed: Super Lig Player of the Season and Top Scorer.
Since the deal was announced, Galatasaray fans have flooded social media to express their joy and also debate the move.
Many have shared images of what they hope will be a formidable attacking trio: Germany’s Leroy Sane, Argentina’s Mauro Icardi, and Osimhen. The trio, they believe, will be a nightmare for opposing defences.
Osimhen, 26, is expected to once again wear the No. 45 jersey. Supporters like Yagiz Cetingoz, a prominent Galatasaray fan on X, hailed the deal: “A new era begins with this signing in Galatasaray’s history.”
According to the club, which released photos of Osimhen kissing the badge and posing with the flag, the transfer includes a 10% sell-on clause to Napoli. The four-year deal features an annual salary of €15 million, a €1 million loyalty bonus, and €5 million in image rights.
One fan page welcomed him back in Turkish: “Welcome back, lion cub. We missed you.”
Chelsea and Saudi’s Al Ahli were reportedly among the interested clubs but the deals fell through, making it a win for Super Lig.
Story bigger than football
The transfer has sparked debate across Türkiye. For many, it is not only Osimhen’s on-field success that resonates, but the story behind it.
Born in Lagos in 1998, Osimhen’s journey reflects the trajectory of many players from the Global South. One of six children, he lost his mother at age 12 and grew up in the Olusosun slum, selling water barefoot in Lagos traffic to help his family survive.
“As a young boy who came from the streets of Olusosun, who had to hawk in traffic almost every day to help my family survive, becoming a treasure in African and world football was a wild dream,” he wrote on X.
“Losing my dear parents in the course of this journey leaves a scar in my heart as they have always been my major driving force for success since I was a kid, may their souls continue to rest in peace.”
His perseverance has not gone unnoticed.
Turkish fan Oguzhan Yokus posted: “The 2023 African Footballer of the Year, Serie A top scorer and Italy’s highest goal scorer—after losing his mother at 12, he never lost again. Unable to tolerate defeat, he chose Galatasaray.”
Osimhen’s European journey began at VfL Wolfsburg in 2017.
He rose to prominence at Belgian side Charleroi before earning a move to Lille in France. In 2020, he joined Napoli for $85.74 million, becoming the most expensive African footballer at the time.
His goals fired Napoli to the 2022–23 Serie A title, where he finished as top scorer and set the record for most goals in a season by an African player.
Internationally, Osimhen has left his mark. Since debuting for Nigeria in 2017, he has scored 25 goals in 40 appearances, making him the second-highest scorer in Super Eagles history.
After joining Galatasaray on loan in September 2024, Osimhen helped the club win both the Super Lig and the Turkish Cup.
Behind the deal
The current move was brokered by Galatasaray Sportif AS Vice President Abdullah Kavukcu, who flew to Germany to complete the deal and returned to Istanbul with Osimhen aboard a private jet.
“I’d like to thank our president, Abdullah Kavukcu, George Gardi, Okan Buruk, and everyone who made my return possible,” Osimhen said. “And to the fans, thank you for wanting me as much as I wanted you.”
Manager George Gardi noted that Osimhen’s passion for returning was instrumental in sealing the deal.
“This clearly demonstrates the club's vision and its goal of becoming one of the best clubs in Europe and the Champions League,” he told local media.
Osimhen broke the Turkish transfer record, previously held by Fenerbahce, who paid €20 million for Youssef En-Nesyri in July 2024.
One of the more heated moments from last season came during a fiery clash when then-Roma manager Jose Mourinho accused Osimhen of diving. The striker responded with a finger to his lips, a gesture some interpreted as directed at critics and rival fans alike.
According to multiple reports, Napoli manager Antonio Conte had no clear role for Osimhen ahead of the new season. Some sources suggest the presence of Romelu Lukaku and lingering tensions from past incidents in Italy may have influenced the striker’s decision to return to Istanbul.
Earlier this week, Osimhen arrived at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport to a hero’s welcome late on Wednesday night.
“I’m home,” Osimhen told reporters, stepping into a crowd of ecstatic supporters. “Look at the crowd, look at the love. This is where I want to be.”
The Super Lig kicks off next Friday as Gaziantep FK hosts Galatasaray at 19:30 local time.