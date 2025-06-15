SPORTS
1 min read
Club World Cup: Al Ahly midfielder Ashour to miss matches with injury
Al Ahly midfielder Ashour to miss remainder of Club World Cup with broken collarbone
Club World Cup: Al Ahly midfielder Ashour to miss matches with injury
Club World Cup's Group A match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami CF ended goalless on Sunday. / Reuters
June 15, 2025

Al Ahly midfielder Emam Ashour will miss the remainder of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after scans confirmed he had suffered a broken collarbone, the Egyptian club announced on Sunday.

Ashour left the opening match of the revamped competition against Inter Miami, which ended in a goalless draw, in tears after injuring his shoulder. Al Ahly is one of four African clubs participating in the coveted tournament.

"Medical examinations on Emam Ashour in a Miami hospital showed he sustained a broken collarbone, and he will miss the remaining matches in the Club World Cup," Al Ahly doctor Ahmed Gaballah said via the club's account on X.

Ashour, who had previously suffered a serious shoulder injury while playing for the Egyptian national team in 2024, initially fell early in the game and received treatment on the sidelines before returning briefly and missing a one-on-one chance.

However, the 27-year-old Egyptian Premier League top scorer was unable to continue and asked to be substituted in the 14th minute, being replaced by Ahmed Sayed (Zizo).

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Minibus, truck collide in Côte d'Ivoire, killing 14 people
Thousands protest in Côte d'Ivoire after opposition leader barred from presidential race
Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia
Iran says ready to end attacks if Israel stops assault
Families hold funerals for Air India crash victims
'Nothing left': Israelis grapple with damage from Iran strike
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us