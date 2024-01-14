Egypt and Mozambique played to a 2-2 draw in their opening Group B match in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament on Sunday.

Mostafa Mohamed had put Egypt ahead in the second minute, but a spirited Mozambique equalised in the 55th minute through Witiness Chimoio alias Witi.

Clesio Bauque then put Mozambique ahead in the 58th minute.

Egypt fought back, pressing Mozambique in efforts to get an equaliser.

In the seventh minute of additional time of the second half, Mohamed Salah scored a penalty kick to pull Egypt level.

Ghana test

Egypt and Mozambique now have a point each. The two other teams in Group B – Ghana and Cape Verde – will play later on Sunday.

Egypt's next match will be against Ghana on Thursday and thereafter against Cape Verde on Monday, January 22.

Mozambique, on the other hand, will play against Cape Verde on Thursday and against Ghana on January 22.

