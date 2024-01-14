SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Mozambique hold Egypt to 2-2 draw in AFCON clash
Egypt and Mozambique played to a 2-2 draw in their opening match of the 2023 AFCON campaign on Sunday.
Mozambique hold Egypt to 2-2 draw in AFCON clash
Egypt will play against Ghana on January 18, 2024 in their second match of Group B. / Photo: AFP
January 14, 2024

Egypt and Mozambique played to a 2-2 draw in their opening Group B match in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament on Sunday.

Mostafa Mohamed had put Egypt ahead in the second minute, but a spirited Mozambique equalised in the 55th minute through Witiness Chimoio alias Witi.

Clesio Bauque then put Mozambique ahead in the 58th minute.

Egypt fought back, pressing Mozambique in efforts to get an equaliser.

In the seventh minute of additional time of the second half, Mohamed Salah scored a penalty kick to pull Egypt level.

Ghana test

Egypt and Mozambique now have a point each. The two other teams in Group B – Ghana and Cape Verde – will play later on Sunday.

Egypt's next match will be against Ghana on Thursday and thereafter against Cape Verde on Monday, January 22.

Mozambique, on the other hand, will play against Cape Verde on Thursday and against Ghana on January 22.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us