By Fathiya Bayusuf

Ancient ceramics are among artefacts that have previously been found along the East African coast which showcased an enduring culture of incised decorations used by the local communities.

The ceramic art has been transferred to generations and can still be witnessed in modern-day communities on the coast, with influences from as far as Egypt and Far East regions still intact.

In Kenya's famous coastal city of Mombasa, I met Time Mwinyi in the Jomvu Kuu area of Mombasa as she headed to her workplace, conveniently located near her home. Here, she joins her fellow women in ceramic pottery.

The skill of creating pots and clay products is still a cherished traditional practise here particularly among the women. Their expertise in making pots, cooking pots and clay utensils is among the significant features of the modern Swahili culture.

Preserve culture

It's an indigenous skill that has enabled them to preserve their culture and earn a livelihood, according to Mwinyi.

"This skill has taken us far; it stems from the teachings of our elders and we strive to continue and pass it on to future generations. It's a great opportunity because by making our pots, we can sell them and earn income to support our children's education and family needs," Mwinyi told TRT Afrika.

The women work as a group in the process of making the ceramic products. The first step involves mixing clay and special sand, adding water and allowing it to rest to achieve proper blending. Once the clay is ready, it is kneaded to achieve a good consistency.

"The next step is to shape a special tower by lifting the clay, and the inner part is taken to form the pot shape. A piece of soaked coconut husk is used to smoothen the inner part of the pot. Then, with great care, the completed pot is cut and placed on a stone. This process requires skill and precision or else the pot may get damaged," says Mwinyi.

The pots are then set aside to dry. The same process is also used to make other clay items such as bowls, pans and colanders.

"After drying, the bottom part of the pots is cut and shaped nicely. We add some small decorations on top, and then we refine it using plaster. The pots are arranged and cleaned carefully before finally being placed in the sun," explains Mwinyi.

Traditional kilns

After drying in the sun, the pots are fired in traditional kilns using coconut husks and special grass in the jochoni area. This is done to achieve the required heat and smoke.

"When we put the pots in the jochoni for several hours and they are ready, we take them out and let them cool. After that step, the products are ready for use or sale," she adds.

The products are popular among traders in the Mwembe Tayari pottery market in Mombasa.

But the use of traditional ceramic utensils has declined due to competition from metallic pots, glass utensils and chinaware.

"The pottery business has declined a bit since the introduction of modern items like metal pots. Therefore, we have had to add other products such as brooms, winnowing baskets, pestles, and other items," says Kulthum Shenga Khamis, a pottery trader.

The people in Jomvu Kuu area still retain loyalty to ceramic pots and utensils over modern items. They believe they have many advantages in cooking and health.

"You can't compare a clay pot to a metal pot, as a clay pot lasts longer and doesn't spoil food early like metal pots do. Other items like pans can add a unique flavor to your sauce. Colanders can be used as covers, and other products like 'maziga' can be used as a cooking stand when using wood or charcoal," emphasizes Mwinyi.

Due to the challenges of the fading indigenous skill of crafting clay pots and products, these women have come together to form their association.

The association aims to preserve their culture by teaching future generations and participating in cultural festivals organized in Mombasa and other areas.