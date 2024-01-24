SPORTS
Namibia reach AFCON last 16 after Mali stalemate
Namibia advanced to the round of 16 stage at the 2023 AFCON tournament after pulling a draw against Mali.
Mali will play against Burkina Faso in the round of 16 at the 2023 AFCON tournament. / Photo: AFP
January 24, 2024

Namibia qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 for the first time on Wednesday after a 0-0 draw against Group E winners Mali in San Pedro.

The Brave Warriors will advance as one of the four best third-placed teams and meet Angola on Saturday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Mali secured top spot in the section with five points, one ahead of South Africa and Namibia, with Tunisia eliminated following another goalless stalemate in the group's other game in Korhogo.

Mali vs. Burkina Faso

A last-16 tie with Burkina Faso awaits Mali on January 30.

Namibia stunned Tunisia 1-0 in their opening game for the country's first ever AFCON win, but a 4-0 thrashing by neighbours South Africa left them needing a point from their final group match to be sure of a place in the knockout phase.

Prins Tjiueza nearly put Namibia ahead in the 16th minute but his shot was tipped onto the post by Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra, who also saved the follow-up effort from Peter Shalulile.

Fousseni Diabate's stinging strike forced a good stop from Namibia's Lloyd Kazapua, with Lassine Sinayoko – who scored against South Africa and Tunisia – then heading wide from close range.

In a game of few clear chances, Amadou Dante's late-free kick was turned behind by Kazapua as Namibia held on to join their already-qualified opponents in the next round.

SOURCE:AFP
