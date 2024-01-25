By Kudra Maliro

An electrifying melody resonates through the busy streets of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, especially at weekends and during youth activities.

Congolese rhumba, referred locally as rumba, is an emblematic rhythm of African culture that fascinates locals and foreigners alike.

From its origins deeply rooted in the country's history to its dynamic evolution over time, rhumba remains a pillar of African music.

Salomon Ngima, 39, a musician from the eastern town of Beni, says he has been in love with rhumba since an early age, and claims to have been inspired by artists such as Werrason and J.B M'piana around the year 2000.

"Our Congolese music is a social link between the Congolese people because it gives us pride," Salomon Ngima told TRT Afrika.

Origins

To understand the very essence of rhumba, you have to go back to the 1930s when local musicians began to blend traditional African rhythms with the sounds of Western instruments such as the guitar and accordion.

This unique blend gave birth to a new musical genre: Congolese rhumba, which quickly became an expression of the Congolese soul.

The pioneers of this music include legendary names such as Wendo Kolosoy and Franco Luambo. Their songs touched the hearts of an entire nation, bringing joy and hope to a country often troubled by war and instability.

Rhumba has become a common denominator among the diverse Congolese people, creating a sense of unity across tribal boundaries.

"I can say that rhumba is our national identity, because when I present myself as Congolese, people recognise me directly thanks to rhumba. I've been a musician for about 10 years now and I earn my living playing Congolese music," adds Mr Ngima.

Over the years, Congolese rhumba has evolved to incorporate Afro-Cuban influences, thanks in particular to the arrival of Cuban musicians in Kinshasa.

A unifying factor

The addition of Latin rhythms brought a new dimension to this music, propelling it beyond the African continent.

Artists such as Papa Wemba and Koffi Olomide have modernised Congolese rhumba by combining it with other foreign musical genres such as soukous and zouk.

Analysts say this music contributes to the unification of more than 450 tribes in the country.

Aboubakar Kalunga Jingo, a journalist and Congolese music commentator at Radiotélévision Muungano Beni, a local channel in Beni town, said rhumba was the most listened-to music in Congo, and that it transcends generations.

"Rhumba is a music that never gets old, because since the 1930s it has remained the same despite a few mixes of musical notes," Kalunga tells TRT Afrika.

Music journalists like Kalunga play a hundred or so songs to keep rhumba fans entertained.

Social and political messages

Congolese rhumba is much more than just music. It is the reflection of a society in constant evolution. The lyrics of these songs often contain social and political messages, addressing issues such as love, poverty, corruption and the quest for justice.

Congolese rumba is a way for Congolese artists to give a voice to the people, to highlight the problems of their society and find solutions.

Today, Congolese rumba continues to resonate, supported by a new generation of talented artists.

Concerts are packed with fans, eager to dance to the sound of bewitching guitars and powerful vocals. Recording studios are bursting at the seams as artists try to write the next Congolese rumba hit.

Congolese rumba has survived the test of time, remaining as a source of inspiration for entire generations. It embodies the unity and pride of a people, giving voice to those who are often silent.

It is a music that transcends cultural and geographical barriers, touching the hearts of millions of people around the world.

Congolese rumba is much more than just a rhythm, it is a musical heritage that continues to shine today and tomorrow.

Whether on the lively streets of Kinshasa or on international stages, this musical style is a living force whose influence continues to amaze many.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.