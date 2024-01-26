AFRICA
More mass graves found 30 years after Rwanda's genocide
In April, Rwanda will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the genocide with a public ceremony.
At least 800,000 people were killed during the violence. / Photo: AP
January 26, 2024

The remains of 119 people believed to be victims of the 1994 Rwanda genocide have been discovered in the country’s south, a Rwandan official told the Associated Press.

The graves were discovered on Thursday, nearly three decades after a wave of interethnic violence led to the deaths of at least 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus by Hutu militias between April 7 and July 15, 1994.

''The remains of more victims continue to be found because perpetrators of the genocide tried their best to hide possibly incriminating information,'' said Naphtal Ahishakiye, executive secretary of the genocide survivors’ organisation Ibuka.

In October, authorities first found six bodies under a house that was being built in Huye district. More bodies were found following further investigations.

Louise Uwimana, a genocide survivor and resident of Huye district, said she was saddened to learn that her neighbours had concealed information about mass graves at a time when the government is encouraging reconciliation.

In April, Rwanda will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the genocide, during which wreaths will be placed at the mass graves.

