BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Chinese investors to inject up to $7bn in DR Congo infrastructure
Democratic Republic of Congo and its Chinese partners reach an agreement over review of their mining joint venture.
Chinese investors to inject up to $7bn in DR Congo infrastructure
A copper and cobalt mine run by Sicomines in Kolwezi, in Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo / Reuters
January 27, 2024

The Democratic Republic of Congo and its Chinese investors have reached an agreement over their Sicomines copper and cobalt joint venture, they said in a statement on Saturday, with the Chinese investing up to $7 billion in infrastructure projects.

Both parties agreed to maintain the current structure of the shareholding, while the Chinese partners, including Sinohydro and China Railway group, will pay 1.2% of royalties annually to Congo, the statement said.

Congo is the world's biggest producer of cobalt, a key component in batteries for electric cars and mobile phones.

It is also the world's third-largest copper producer and holds significant deposits of lithium, tin, tungsten, tantalum and gold.

The Congolese mining sector, particularly its copper and cobalt mines, is now largely dominated by Chinese companies.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us