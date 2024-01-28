AFRICA
Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger to leave ECOWAS
Three West African nations Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have announced they will leave regional bloc ECOWAS.
Burkina Faso's Captain Ibrahim Traore came to power in September 2022 after a coup against Paul-Henri Damiba. / Photo: Reuters
January 28, 2024

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have announced they are leaving ECOWAS amid tense relations between the three countries and the West African regional bloc.

In a joint statement on Sunday, Captain Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso, Colonel Assimi Goita of Mali, and General Abdourahamane Tchiani of Niger said it was their "sovereign decision" to leave ECOWAS.

They added that their exit was "without delay."

The countries, which are under military rule following separate coups, have accused the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) of unfairly targeting them, especially in relation to political and security situations in the three nations.

Sanctions

Niger, which came under military rule in August 2023 after the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum, faces economic sanctions imposed by ECOWAS, while Burkina Faso has been accused of repressive actions, including the arrest of political and civil society figures.

Mali had also – in 2022 – faced economic and financial sanctions after the military rulers delayed a return to civilian rule.

At the time, Mali accused ECOWAS of being "exploited by extra-regional powers with ulterior motives." The sanctions were lifted later, in July 2022.

ECOWAS, headquartered in Nigeria's capital Abuja, currently has 15 member states.

Member states

The nations are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

ECOWAS' main goal is to promote economic cooperation among member states in order to raise living standards and promote economic development.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
