AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Ethiopia PM awarded UN medal over food security efforts
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been awarded a prestigious UN medal over his government's efforts to improve food security.
Ethiopia PM awarded UN medal over food security efforts
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said his government's focus on high value and industrial crops was "yielding promising results." / Photo: AFP
January 28, 2024

Ethiopia's prime minister has been awarded the prestigious UN Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) Agricola Medal in Rome.

Abiy Ahmed has been awarded for his government's vision and commitment to food security and nutrition, as well as the pursuit of innovative solutions in wheat self-sufficiency, according to a statement issued by his office on Sunday.

The Agricola Medal honours "distinguished" personalities for their commitment and support to the promotion of sustainable food production, world food security, and international cooperation.

In a brief statement after the ceremony in Rome on Sunday, Ahmed expressed his gratitude to the Food and Agriculture Organization for "bestowing the prestigious Agricola Medal for our efforts towards the attainment of food security."

Serious drought

He said his government's focus on high value and industrial crops is "yielding promising results and we are committed to our food sovereignty path."

The award comes as the Horn of Africa nation is witnessing one of the worst droughts in decades, as close to 4 million Ethiopians need urgent food assistance.

Ethiopia's disaster risk management commission said earlier this month that the situation had deteriorated significantly due to malnutrition rates and severe water scarcity coupled with a surge in disease outbreaks.

More than 860 people have died in the country's northernmost Tigray region since September 2023 due to hunger, according to the Tigray communication bureau.

'Catastrophe'

Getachew Reda, the Tigray regional administration interim head, said in December that the situation is a "catastrophe" comparable to the deadly 1984 famine in Ethiopia that left millions dead.

He said the legacies of the destructive war in Tigray that ended in 2022 and drought-induced famine have created a deadly combination that put 91% of Tigray citizens at risk of starvation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us