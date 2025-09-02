AFRICA
South Sudan, DRC peacekeeping missions at risk over funding cuts: UN
UN peacekeeping missions are under severe financial pressure and US cuts could limit their ability to protect civilians in places like South Sudan and DRC, a UN peacekeeping spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The United Nations says its peacekeeping missions globally are at risk due to arising financial constraints. / Photo: AP
September 2, 2025

United States President Donald Trump last week cancelled $4.9 billion in foreign aid authorised by Congress. This includes some $800 million in peacekeeping funding appropriated for 2024 and 2025, according to a Trump administration message to Congress.

The White House budget office has already proposed eliminating funding for UN peacekeeping missions in 2026, citing failures by operations in Mali, Lebanon and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Washington is the largest contributor, accounting for 27% of the $5.6-billion UN peacekeeping budget.

Eleven UN peacekeeping operations active

"Without sufficient resources, we will be doing less with less, with potentially serious implications for peace and security in contexts such as South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where financial constraints could significantly limit our ability to protect civilians," a UN peacekeeping spokesperson in New York said.

"We urge all member states to pay their contributions to peacekeeping in full and on time to sustain the vital work and impact of peacekeeping," the spokesperson said.

There are currently 11 UN peacekeeping operations around the world. The UN peacekeeping spokesperson said those missions were already "under severe financial pressure due to a liquidity crisis."

In the Trump administration's note to Congress, it said it was rescinding $393 million of $1.2 billion appropriated in fiscal year 2025 for the Contributions for International Peacekeeping Activities account and more than $400 million appropriated in fiscal years 2024 and 2025 for the Peacekeeping Operations account.

Corruption allegations

The CIPA account provides funding for the mandatory UN peacekeeping payments.

"UN peacekeeping has been fraught with waste and abuse, as evidenced by the ongoing abuse in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic," said the note to Congress, which also alleged that billions of dollars in peacekeeping contracts "were implicated in significant corruption schemes."

It said the funding cuts "would be a first step to engaging in strong reforms across the UN."

It said the PKO account was intended to support peacekeeping and stabilisation operations and to counter extremist threats, but "in practice, this account is a slush fund used to support projects well beyond a core security focus."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seeking ways to improve efficiency and cut costs as the world body turns 80 this year amid a cash crisis.

SOURCE:Reuters
