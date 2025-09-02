At least 20 people have been killed in the town of Mathiang, located in South Sudan’s northeastern Upper Nile state, after fierce fighting broke out between government forces, opposition fighters, and a militia, local media reported on Tuesday, citing military officials.

Clashes erupted early Monday in Mathiang when Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO) fighters and White Army militia attacked South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) positions, a senior army official told local Radio Tamazuj on Tuesday.

The fighting lasted around three hours and resulted in the deaths of four SSPDF soldiers and 16 SPLA-IO fighters, Maj. Gen. Khor Chuol Giet told the broadcaster.

“We found 16 of their bodies in trenches, but there could be more,” he added.

Tensions