AFRICA
2 min read
Clashes in the northeast of South Sudan kill at least 20 people
At least 20 people have been killed after fierce armed clashes broke out in South Sudan's northeastern state of Upper Nile on Monday, local media report.
Clashes in the northeast of South Sudan kill at least 20 people
The South Sudanese troops have, in recent times, clashed with militia and opposition fighters in the northeastern state of Upper Nile. / Reuters
September 2, 2025

At least 20 people have been killed in the town of Mathiang, located in South Sudan’s northeastern Upper Nile state, after fierce fighting broke out between government forces, opposition fighters, and a militia, local media reported on Tuesday, citing military officials.

Clashes erupted early Monday in Mathiang when Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO) fighters and White Army militia attacked South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) positions, a senior army official told local Radio Tamazuj on Tuesday.

The fighting lasted around three hours and resulted in the deaths of four SSPDF soldiers and 16 SPLA-IO fighters, Maj. Gen. Khor Chuol Giet told the broadcaster.

“We found 16 of their bodies in trenches, but there could be more,” he added.

Tensions

Recommended

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, gained independence from Sudan in 2011 following a referendum.

However, it has remained mired in conflict since December 2013, when President Salva Kiir Mayardit dismissed and accused then-Vice President Riek Machar of plotting a coup.

Despite peace deals signed in 2018 and 2022, tensions persist.

In February, a militia group known as the White Army, largely allied to Machar, seized a town in the Upper Nile State. In response, several generals and government ministers affiliated with Machar’s Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition were detained.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us