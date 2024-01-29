Long-running tensions between three coup-hit countries in West Africa and the regional bloc known as ECOWAS boiled over when the nations announced their immediate withdrawal from the bloc on Sunday and accused it of a lack of support and “inhumane” coup-related sanctions.

In their joint statement, the juntas of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso said that instead of helping their countries fight the security threats facing them, ECOWAS imposed “illegitimate, inhumane and irresponsible” sanctions when they staged the coups “to take their destiny into their own hands."

The three countries accused ECOWAS of derailing from its founding principles of helping member states and their citizens.

It's the first time in the bloc’s nearly 50 years of existence that its members are withdrawing in such a manner. Analysts say it's an unprecedented blow to the group.

The 15-nation regional bloc Economic Community of West African States was established in 1975 with one goal: “To promote co-operation and integration ... in order to raise the living standards of its peoples, and to maintain and enhance economic stability.”

Notice requirement

It has since grown to become the region’s top political authority, often collaborating with states to solve domestic challenges on various fronts from politics to economy and security.

The bloc is currently under the leadership of Nigeria which is West Africa's economic powerhouse.

ECOWAS operates “in a world ... where you need to be strong in one bloc and united in solidarity,” said Babacar Ndiaye, senior fellow with the Senegal-based Timbuktu Institute for Peace Studies.

The problem, though, is that some believe ECOWAS is fast losing goodwill and support from many West Africans who see it as failing to represent their interests in a region where citizens have complained of not benefitting from rich natural resources in their countries.

The ECOWAS treaty provides that its member states who wish to quit the bloc shall give its leadership a one-year written notice, at the end of which “such a state shall cease to be a member of the community.”

ECOWAS prefers dialogue

The treaty says that during that year, the state planning to quit shall “nevertheless observe the provisions” and its obligations under the agreement.

However, ECOWAS said it was yet to be notified about the three countries’ decision to quit and that for now, they “remain important members" of the body.

Analysts say ECOWAS will likely seek a continued dialogue with the juntas on how best to ensure the region's sta bility while the thee nations' military leaders focus on seeking new partnerships.

One thing is clear. Relations between ECOWAS and the three countries have deteriorated because of the bloc's choice of sanctions as a key tool in trying to reverse the coups.

It had also threatened to use force to reverse last year's coup in Niger. However, it later softened that stance and said it prefered dialogue.

Collective security

The Alliance of Sahel States that the juntas created in November was also seen by observers as an attempt to legitimise their military governments, seek security collaborations and become increasingly independent of ECOWAS.

But withdrawing from the 49-year-old bloc in such a manner is unprecedented and seen as a “major change in the sub-region,'' Ndiaye told AP news agency.

“It is the most challenging issue facing the subregion since its inception,” he added.

“All the work they have put into building a collective security mechanism is based on the protocols that posit that democracy, good governance and the rule of law will be the basis for peace and security.”

ECOWAS has been leading efforts to return civilian rule to the coup-hit countries, pressuring the juntas with sanctions and rejecting lengthy transitional timetables.

Easing sanctions

There is little evidence to show the juntas are committed to holding democratic elections within those timelines.

With Sunday's announcement, analysts say the non-allegiance to ECOWAS may possibly delay the return of democracy in the three countries.

“If they are no longer part of the ECOWAS bloc, they don’t have to abide by previous transitional timelines promulgated as a means of easing sanctions against them,” said Ryan Cummings, a security analyst.

Some analysts believe anti-French sentiments are also playing a role in the tussle between ECOWAS and the leaving members.

The three countries have repeatedly said that the regional bloc is more aligned with former colonial power France than taking a strong position to protect the interests of its members, a claim the organisation denies.

