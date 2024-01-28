The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said it is yet to receive a formal notice from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger announcing their exit from the regional bloc.

The three countries had earlier Sunday said in a statement that they were leaving ECOWAS, stating that the regional body had failed to assist them address insecurity challenges, among other issues.

"The ECOWAS Commission is yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three member states about their intention to withdraw from the community," ECOWAS said in a statement posted on X social media network.

The regional body however said it was "seized with the development."

'Important' member states

ECOWAS added that it had been "working assiduously with these countries for the restoration of constitutional order."

"Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali remain important members of the community and the authority remains committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse."

ECOWAS said it will make further pronouncements "as the situation evolves."

In a joint statement on Sunday, Captain Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso, Colonel Assimi Goita of Mali, and General Abdourahamane Tchiani of Niger said it was their "sovereign decision" to leave ECOWAS, adding that their exit was "without delay."

The countries, which are under military rule following separate coups, have accused ECOWAS of unfairly targeting them, especially in relation to political and security situations in the three nations.

