Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC) his wealth and income declaration as a presidential nominee.

According to the document published on the CEC website, Putin earned 67.5 million rubles ($756,000) over six years, 2017-2022.

Putin indicated in the declaration as sources of income his salary, income from deposits in banks and securities, military pension and sale of property.

The head of state also owns one apartment (77 square metres) and a garage (18 square metres) in the city of St. Petersburg, three cars produced by Russian automobile industry, and a trailer.

Ten bank accounts

Putin has 10 bank accounts with 54.4 million rubles ($610,000), 230 shares of one of Russia's biggest banks – Sberbank, a service apartment of 153.7 square metres (provided for an indefinite use at the order of the government of Moscow), and a parking space (18 square metres, also provided for an indefinite use in St. Petersburg).

The presidential election in Russia is scheduled for March 17, and the voting will last three days from March 15-17.

It will be the first three-day presidential election in Russian history.

Putin was registered by the CEC as a presidential candidate on Monday. The publication of information on income and property for the six years preceding the election year is one of the requirements for presidential candidates.

