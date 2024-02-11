The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Elephants of Cote d’Voire will clash in the final of the biggest football tournament on the African continent, AFCON 2023.

The match takes place at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in the commercial city of Abidjan.

Over 60,000 fans are expected to be in the stadium, with hundreds of millions more watching on screens from around the world.

Before that final game, there will be so much pump and colour in the closing ceremony with several top African music acts performing and not to forget that thrilling AFCON theme song.

Then fans will settle in for a pulsating match that will see the eagles and elephants play with every fibre of their being.

What a mouth-watering prize awaits the winners. The winners get 7 million dollars!

This year, CAF raised the ante, increasing the winning prize from the 5 million dollars given to winners of the 2022 edition.

The runners-up will pocket 4 million dollars while the third and fourth position teams receive 2.5 million dollars.

The super eagles will be relying on the potent partnership between Osimhen and Lookman that has created so many brilliant opportunities so far in the tournament.

But they must contend with the Elephants who are on a revenge mission. Nigeria first defeated Cote d’vore during the Group stages of the tournament 1-0 after Throst Ekong scored a penalty ten minutes into the second half.

Sebastien Haller will spearhead Cote d'Ivoire’s attack alongside the brilliant support of right winger Nicolas Pépé as they target a historic triumph.

The hosts also have massive home support which could be a boost. Through history Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire have met in 28 matches since 1967.

The Super Eagles and the Elephants have each recorded nine wins, while 10 games have been drawn.

Players to watch

Nigeria have had fitness concerns over William Troost-Ekong through most of the tournament and will hope he is fit for the final.

Star striker Victor Osimhen had under an injury incident earlier in the week also caused concerns in the semis.

Cote d’Ivoire will have Oumar Diakite and Odilon Kossounou available after they served one-match suspensions in the semifinal.

To reach the final, Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeated South Africa’s Bafana Bafana 4-2 on penalties while Cote d’Ivoire won over DRC 1-0 on Wednesday.

