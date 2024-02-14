SPORTS
Racheal Kundananji: Zambian becomes most expensive female footballer in history
American club Bay FC signs Zambian forward Racheal Kundananji from Madrid CFF.
Racheal Kundananji had 33 goals in 43 Liga F games since joining Madrid CFF in 2022.   / Photo: Reuters
February 14, 2024

American club Bay FC have signed Zambia forward Racheal Kundananji from Spain's Madrid CFF, the clubs announced on Tuesday, with the American team paying up to a reported $860,000 to set a new world record in women's football.

The 23-year-old, who joined Madrid in 2022 from fellow Spanish top-tier side Eibar, signed a contract through the 2027 season with an extension option for the 2028 campaign, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club said.

The San Francisco Bay Area's new NWSL franchise paid $785,000 for Kundananji, local media reported, with a possible $75,000 in add-ons, making her the most expensive female soccer player ever.

The deal breaks the transfer record set when Chelsea signed Colombia forward Mayra Ramirez from Levante for 500,000 euros ($535,400.00) in January.

Kundananji, who represented Zambia at the 2023 Women's World Cup and the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, scored 25 goals in her first season in Madrid during the 2022-23 campaign.

Bay will face Angel City on March 16 in their first game as an expansion team in the 2024 season.

SOURCE:Reuters
