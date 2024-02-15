WORLD
Russia's Putin prefers Biden as US president
The Russian president expresses his favor for Biden, calling him, a "more experienced, predictable person, a politician of the old school".
Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the Future Technologies Forum in Moscow, Russia. / Photo: Reuters
February 15, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he preferred Joe Biden to Donald Trump but was willing to work with any US president.

Putin was asked in a (Russian) broadcast on Wednesday who was "better for us" out of Biden, a Democrat, and Trump, a Republican.

Putin replied: "Biden. He is a more experienced, predictable person, a politician of the old school. But we will work with any US president who the American people have confidence in."

Trump's standing

Recent polls reveal Biden grappling with an increasingly discontented US public and a challenging political landscape as he approaches the nine-month mark before his potential re-election bid.

In stark contrasts, GOP frontrunner Donald Trump outpaces Biden in major policy and personal assessments, with a notable lead of over 20 points on economic management.

Additionally, Trump maintains a significant advantage of more than 30 points on issues related to immigration and border control.

Trump also holds a 16-point lead over Biden in terms of perceived competence and effectiveness, a reversal from 2020 when Biden held a 9-point lead over Trump in this aspect before securing victory in the election.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
