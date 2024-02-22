AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Storm forces Mauritius to ground all flights, shut schools
Tropical Storm Eleanor bears in from the Indian ocean and is expected to reach over 120 km per hour when it hits the island.
Storm forces Mauritius to ground all flights, shut schools
Air Mauritius has cancelled all flights as a precaution. / Photo: Getty Images
February 22, 2024

Mauritius grounded flights and shut schools as a tropical storm approached the Indian Ocean island on Thursday, the meteorological services said.

Storm Eleanor was about 200 kilometres (125 miles) northeast of the nation at 4:00 am (0000 GMT) and was moving at a speed of 20 kilometres an hour, the weather service said.

"The wind will initially blow from the south-east at a speed of around of around 40 km/h reaching 110 km/h by midday, strengthening to over 120 km/h," it said in a bulletin.

The country's main international airport operator said the facility would close, with national carrier Air Mauritius cancelling flights scheduled for departure on Thursday morning.

Pathway of cyclones

Public transport was also halted and schools shut. Renowned for its spectacular white sandy beaches and turquoise waters, the remote island nation also lies in the pathway of occasional cyclones.

In January, tropical storm Belal killed one person, left thousands without power, flooded buildings and caused traffic chaos.

About a dozen storms or cyclones occur each year in the southwest Indian Ocean during the November-April season.

In February last year, Mauritius was lashed by heavy rains and high winds from Cyclone Freddy, which caused a wave of death and destruction across southeastern Africa including in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us