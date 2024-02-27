SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Chelsea future 'not in my hands': Pochettino
After a series of unconvincing results, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is not sure if his future at the club is in his hands.
Chelsea future 'not in my hands': Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as Chelsea's head coach in May 2023. / Photo: Reuters
February 27, 2024

Mauricio Pochettino believes he still has the backing of Chelsea's owners after defeat by Liverpool in the League Cup final but accepts his future at Stamford Bridge is "out of my hands".

The under-pressure Argentine said he had had constructive conversations with Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali following Sunday's 1-0 extra-time defeat at Wembley.

The loss led to renewed criticism of Pochettino and his expensively assembled squad, with former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, now a TV pundit, accusing Chelsea of being nothing more than a "blue billion-pound bottle-job."

Chelsea, a mediocre 11th in the Premier League, will seek to revive their season at home to Leeds in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

'Nice message'

"I said hello to the owners when I saw them in the stadium and after (the final) I met Behdad and we were talking," Pochettino said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"We were sharing our opinions about the game and the opportunity we missed to win a trophy because I think we played really well during the 90 minutes.

"We created the best chances, we were not clinical enough but that is what has happened since the beginning of the season.

"They (the owners) showed their support and after the game, Todd sent a nice message."

'Trust or not'

Pochettino, when asked if he would be given time to transform Chelsea's fortunes, replied: "It's not in my hands. We have a very good relationship with the owners, with the sporting director.

"It's up to them to trust or not. It's not the coach's decision."

In a fresh blow for the club, injury-ravaged France international Christopher Nkunku is set to spend up to a month on the sidelines with an unspecified injury sustained at the weekend.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us