AFRICA
3 MIN READ
AKA: Several suspects arrested over killing of South African music star
Police worked with Interpol and the Eswatini government to arrests the suspects.
AKA: Several suspects arrested over killing of South African music star
Rapper AKA was shot and killed with his friend  and Tebello ‘Tibs’ Motsoane. Photo: Others / Others
February 28, 2024

South African police said they have arrested six people over the murder last year of one of the country's hottest rap artists, Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA.

The 35-year-old musician was gunned down on February 10 last year while walking with a friend outside a popular Durban restaurant hours before he was to perform at a nearby club.

"Six people have been arrested that will appear in court on Thursday" police minister Bheki Cele told a press conference in Durban on Tuesday evening.

He said the oldest suspect was 36 and that others could be added to the list. Provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told reporters that the "mastermind", two gunmen, two spotters and "the organiser of firearms and vehicles" were all in custody.

International collaboration

Several of those arrested were linked to separate murder cases, he said, and two had been held in the neighbouring landlocked country of Eswatini.

Police worked with Interpol and the Eswatini government to arrest two people "hiding" there and extradition procedures would be started, the commissioner said.

Mkhwanazi said police had a suspicion of the motive but would not discuss the matter. It was revealed that the rapper had been followed from his time of arrival at Durban airport to the restaurant.

South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates with a number of entertainment stars among the victims.

In 2007, reggae singer Lucky Dube was dropping off his teenage son at a relative's home when gunmen shot him three times during a failed attempt to steal his car.

The southern African nation recorded almost 84 murders a day between October and December, according to police statistics released this month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us