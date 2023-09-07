South African police identify gun used in rapper AKA murder
South African police identify gun used in rapper AKA murder
AKA was South Africa’s most recognisable name in hip-hop and was killed in a point blank shooting in February.
September 7, 2023

Police in South Africa have identified the firearm used to gun down popular rapper Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, and his friend, celebrity chef Tebello Tibz Motsoane in February in the coastal city of Durban.

The getaway car used by the suspects after the shooting has also been identified, KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told journalists on Wednesday.

AKA was South Africa’s most recognisable name in hip-hop and was killed in a point blank shooting. Footage of the incident was widely circulated on social media and sparked outrage among South Africans on insecurity in the country.

“We had identified at least one firearm that has been used and positively identified to have shot and killed Mr Forbes on that evening,” Mkhwanazi said.

He said police identified suspects linked to the killing and would consult with the National Prosecuting Authority about taking them into custody for questioning soon.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us