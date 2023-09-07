Police in South Africa have identified the firearm used to gun down popular rapper Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, and his friend, celebrity chef Tebello Tibz Motsoane in February in the coastal city of Durban.

The getaway car used by the suspects after the shooting has also been identified, KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told journalists on Wednesday.

AKA was South Africa’s most recognisable name in hip-hop and was killed in a point blank shooting. Footage of the incident was widely circulated on social media and sparked outrage among South Africans on insecurity in the country.

“We had identified at least one firearm that has been used and positively identified to have shot and killed Mr Forbes on that evening,” Mkhwanazi said.

He said police identified suspects linked to the killing and would consult with the National Prosecuting Authority about taking them into custody for questioning soon.