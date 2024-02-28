Ethiopians seeking to travel to Kenya will not need to pay for the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), the Kenyan government said on Wednesday.

Kenya said the decision was made to enhance "people-to-people interaction and the facilitation of increased trade between Kenya and Ethiopia."

The announcement was made after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited Kenya on a two-day state visit.

"In recognition of long-standing historical understandings, Kenya confirmed that Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) shall be issued gratis (without charge) to Ethiopian citizens," a joint statement by Kenya's and Ethiopia's foreign ministries said.

ETA fees

Kenya replaced visa with ETA in early 2024. The travel permit attracts a charge of $30 per applicant.

Last week, Ethiopia's Ambassador to Kenya Bacha Debele Buta announced the lifting of ETA fees for Ethiopian citizens, a move confirmed by both governments on Wednesday.

"We kindly inform our citizens that they can enter Kenya without any requirement for a visa and its related payment, but the requirement to fill out the ETA form online before arrival remains mandatory," Buta said on February 21.

The ETA system facilitates advanced identification and verification processes before a traveller is allowed entry to Kenya.

The first group of foreigners who entered Kenya under the new ETA arrangement arrived in Nairobi on January 5.

