AFRICA
3 MIN READ
AU seeks an end to use of child soldiers in Africa
The African Union (AU) political affairs council is meeting to deliberate on ways to end the use of child soldiers in armed conflict.
AU seeks an end to use of child soldiers in Africa
The AU has urged member states to refrain from recruiting children to fight in armed conflicts. / Photo: Getty Images / Others
February 28, 2024

The African Union's (AU) Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) Council met Wednesday to focus on eradicating the use of child soldiers.

The PAPS said it "discussed practical ways to prevent the recruitment and use of children in armed conflicts and emphasised the need for member states to take robust measures against all perpetrators of violence, and abuse of, children."

The council acknowledged that addressing the underlying causes of conflict is crucial in achieving a lasting solution to child soldiery and emphasised the importance of integrating child protection measures within early warning systems and proactive conflict prevention initiatives.

The council encouraged partners and philanthropists to increase funding for flexible and accessible programmes tailored to the specific needs of children caught in conflict zones.

'Tool late'

Prominent East African security expert George Musamali voiced concerns about the AU's delayed intervention in addressing the use of child soldiers.

Musamali lamented to Anadolu about the timing of the bloc's initiatives.

"I think the African Union has come a shame too late because this is not the first time that we are witnessing the use of child soldiers in Africa," he said.

He highlighted historical instances of child soldiering, referencing groups like the Sudanese Liberation Front (SLF) in the early 1980s and the National Resistance Army (NRA) in Uganda led by the current President Yoweri Museveni.

'Worrying'

Musamali pointed to more recent occurrences in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Southern Sudan where child soldiers are being used in conflict zones.

"What the African Union has done is just coming in very late after the UN took action and talked about it in the early 1980s," said Musamali, alluding to past demobilisation efforts in Uganda and Southern Sudan.

He expressed concern about the escalating use of child soldiers in the Great Lakes region, emphasising the potential negative repercussions on regional security.

"This is worrying now because, at the end of the day, it's going to have negative repercussions on the security of the region," Musamali cautioned.

"To effectively address the scourge of child soldiering, concerted efforts must focus on comprehensive disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration programmes, coupled with robust measures to tackle the root causes of conflict and instability in affected regions," he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us