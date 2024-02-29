AFRICA
Tanzania's former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi dies
Tanzania's second President Ali Hassan Mwinyi has died at the age of 98.
Ali Hassan Mwinyi served as Tanzania's president from 1985 to 1995. / Photo: TRT Afrika             / Others
February 29, 2024

Tanzania's former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi is dead.

Mwinyi, who served as the East African nation's second president from 1985 to 1995, died on Thursday, Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu said.

"Former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi died at the Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Dar es Salaam at 5:30 pm local time (14:30GMT) on Thursday. He was receiving treatment for lung cancer," Suluhu said in a statement.

The former head of state, who was diagnosed with cancer in November 2023, has died at the age of 98.

Seven-day mourning period

Suluhu declared a seven-day mourning period in the country, saying flags will fly at half mast throughout the period, and that Mwinyi will be buried in Unguja, Zanzibar on March 2 according to Islamic customs.

Prior to ascending to the presidency, Mwinyi, who was born in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam on May 8, 1925, worked as a teacher.

The former president also held several ministerial positions, including in the home affairs, health, and natural resources dockets.

From 1977 to 1982, he served as Tanzania's ambassador to Egypt.

Nyerere retires

In 1984, he was elected the President of the semi-autonomous island of Zanzibar and vice president of Tanzania.

Tanzania's first president Julius Nyerere retired in October 1985, and thereafter picked Mwinyi as his successor.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
