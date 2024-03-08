TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish First Lady celebrates International Women's Day
Women who planted seeds in the soil and hope in society, leaving their mark in every field, are the foundation of lasting and sustainable peace, and a more just world, says Emine Erdogan.
Turkish First Lady celebrates International Women's Day
“I wholeheartedly congratulate all our hardworking women who lead the way in change and transformation on International Women’s Day,” Emine Erdogan said on X. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
March 8, 2024

Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has expressed good wishes on International Women’s Day, an annual day to recognise women's achievements.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate all our hardworking women who lead the way in change and transformation on International Women’s Day,” Emine Erdogan said on X, on Friday.

She said women who planted seeds in the soil and hope in society, leaving their mark in every field, “are the foundation of lasting and sustainable peace, and a more just world.”

"With every creation built by the determination of women and every obstacle overcome with their strong will, we confidently look towards the future,” Emine Erdogan added.

​​​​​​​Every year on March 8, International Women's Day is celebrated to commemorate and honor women's accomplishments, and raise awareness about discrimination.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us