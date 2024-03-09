AFRICA
Herbert Wigwe: Late Nigerian bank boss, wife, son buried
Hundreds of mourners gathered in Rivers State, Southern Nigeria for the funeral service on Saturday.
Hebert Nwigwe died alongside his wife and son. Photo: Access Bank / Others
March 9, 2024

The remains of the late co-founder of one of Nigeria's biggest banks, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Doreen Wigwe, and son Chizi Wigwe were buried on Saturday in Nigeria’s Rivers State.

The Access Bank Group CEO and five others were killed in an aircrash in California on February 19.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Isiokpo community in Ikwere Local Government Area of Rivers State for the funeral service of the late bank boss, Nigeria’s Channels TV reports.

Present at the service were Nigeria’s Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and business mogul Aliko Dangote, among other top Nigerian and international dignitaries.

Late night crash

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said "a Eurocopter EC 130 helicopter crashed near Nipton, California, around 10 p.m. local time on Friday, February 9. Six people were on board."

Access, Nigeria's biggest bank by assets, according to Bloomberg, praised Wigwe, who became group managing director of Access Bank in January 2014.

The bank in a tribute described Wigwe as a "key driving force and a larger-than-life personality who brought his remarkable passion, energy, and experience to the transformation of the Access franchise ".

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
