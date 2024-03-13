SPORTS
Burundi club Dynamo removed from Basketball Africa League
Dynamo forfeited Tuesday’s game following disputes with organisers for covering the “Visit Rwanda” logo on their jerseys.
Basketball club Dynamo have not commented on their removal. Photo: Dynamo / Others
March 13, 2024

Burundi club Dynamo has been removed from the Basketball Africa League after refusing to wear a jersey with the “Visit Rwanda” logo.

The BAL announced Tuesday that the team refused to comply with the league’s rules on jersey and uniform requirements.

Dynamo’s players use tape to cover the “Visit Rwanda” logo on their jerseys Saturday when it beat Cape Town Tigers 86-73 before forfeiting a game against FUS Rabat on Sunday.

Dynamo forfeited Tuesday’s game against Angolan team Petro de Luanda in Pretoria, South Africa.

'Automatic withdrawal'

“Two forfeitures in the same tournament trigger the club’s automatic withdrawal," BAL president Amadou Gallo Fall said in a statement. “This is a very unfortunate situation for the players and fans, and we share the frustrations of everyone involved.”

Burundi closed its borders with Rwanda in January and deported Rwandans after accusing it of backing rebels.

Now in its fourth season, the BAL was created by the NBA in partnership with FIBA. It’s a Champions League-style competition for African club teams.

Visit Rwanda, the tourism arm of the Rwanda Development Board, has been a BAL sponsor since the league's inception. It is also a sponsor of high-profile soccer teams including Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Burundi basketball federation did not respond to a request for comment.

SOURCE:AP
