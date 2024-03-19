By Abdulwasiu Hassan

In a major policy change, Niger's military junta has cut the country's military cooperation.

A deal signed between the two countries in 2012 had allowed American military personnel and civilians staff to work in Niger.

The US military has been operating a major airbase in Niger's city of Agadez, some 920 kilometers from the capital, Niamey, using it for manned and unmanned surveillance flights and other activities.

The drone base built at the cost of $100 million, houses 1000 US troops. But Niger has been increasingly moving away from the Western countries, including its former colonial power France, since a military coup in July last year.

US delegation's visit

The presence of US military in Niger did not seem to be helping the country to tackle its security problems, according to a political analyst Malam Salissou Sa'adou, who is based in Niamey.

“The Americans in Niger are in Agadez. And Agadez is far from Tilleberi and Diffa where fight is ongoing with terrorists and extremists. So, I don’t see any problem in asking them to leave the country,” Sa'adou tells TRT Afrika.

Niger’s announcement breaking off military ties with the US came just after an American military and diplomatic delegation left the country following a three-day visit without seeing the junta leader General Abdourahmane Tiani.

US Assistant Secretary of state for Africa, Molly Phee and Commander of US Africa Command, General Michael Langley were part of the delegation.

Protocol violated

Niger's junta spokesperson Colonel Amadou Abdramane announced an end to Niger’s military pact with America on Niger’s state television.

He said the presence of the American personnel in Niger was ''unconstitutional'' as he said it was unilaterally imposed in year 2012.

He also said that the US delegation did not follow diplomatic protocol for its visit as Niger was not informed about the composition of the delegation, the date of its arrival and the agenda of the meeting.

“The government of Niger forcefully denounces the condescending attitude accompanied by the threat of retaliation from the head of the American delegation towards the Nigerien government and people,” Colonel Abdramane said, reading an official statement.

Relations between the countries have been deteriorated since the US government described the takeover in the country as coup in October 2023.

Despite Niger's decision, Molly Phee said that America could continue to give military support to the country. However, the US has raised concern over Niger's alleged growing ties with Russia.

Growing anti-west sentiment

The new development in Niger is seen as yet another sign of growing anti-west sentiments sweeping through the sahel region of Africa following a string of military coups in several countries including Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

The military junta in Niger kicked out French troops last year, barely two years after they were sent out of Mali.

About 1,500 French troops ended their withdrawal from the country in January after weeks of mass protests by Nigeriens.

Independence

The ending of military ties with the US is seen not only as a continuation of the country’s movement away from the West, but also an assertion of its independence and sovereignty, Sa'adou says.

The junta severed military ties with the Americans in an attempt to ''flee from neocolonialism'' he said, adding that the country seems to be attempting to avoid world powers that have been ''exploiting'' its resources.

The analyst believes Niger's decision might not have a huge impact on the security situation in the sahel region where various armed groups have been carrying out deadly attacks in recent years.

“This development will strengthen the resolve of the countries of Sahel Alliance to ensure that they face the problem of insecurity squarely,” he adds.

However, Sa'adou says the junta in Niger must work harder to ensure the security of welfare of its citizens in order to justify the popular support it seems to be enjoying for its decisions towards promoting the country's sovereignty.

