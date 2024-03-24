AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Hundreds of abducted Nigerian students freed
The nearly 300 children were kidnapped from school in the town of Kuriga in Kaduna state more than two weeks ago.
Hundreds of abducted Nigerian students freed
Gunmen kidnap more than 200 from Nigerian school / Photo: AFP
March 24, 2024

Gunmen who kidnapped nearly three hundred students from a school in the northern Nigerian state of Kaduna have released the abductees, the authorities have announced.

The children were seized in the town of Kuriga earlier this month as the West African country grapples with kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs.

''I wish to announce that our Kuriga school children have been released,'' Kaduna state governor Uba Sani said in a statement on Sunday morning.

'Day of joy'

The victims were primary school pupils and secondary school students learning in the same facility when the gunmen stormed and opened fire.

The authorities have not given details of how the abductees were freed and whether a ransom was paid to the kidnappers.

But governor Sani said ''the abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed.''

The Kaduna state government and the federal government devised ''strategies'' and coordinated the operations of the security agencies which ''eventually resulted in this successful outcome,'' he added.

''This is indeed a day of joy,'' the governor said.

Degrading criminals

''The Nigerian Army also deserves special commendation for showing that with courage, determination and commitment, criminal elements can be degraded and security restored in our communities,'' Sani explained.

The release of the Kuriga students comes a day after the Nigerian army rescued another group of abducted students and a woman in the northwestern state of Sokoto.

They were kidnapped from a Quranic school locally known as Tsangaya school on March 9, two days after the mass abduction of the Kuriga schoolchildren.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us