President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the Republic of Botswana and the families of the 45 people killed in a bus crash in South Africa's northern Limpopo province.

A passenger bus transporting 46 Easter pilgrims from Botswana to Moria fell off a bridge in South Limpopo province on Thursday. An 8-year-old girl was the sole survivor of the crash.

“Ramaphosa has extended his sympathies in a call to President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana and pledged the continued support of the South African government during this time of need for the people of Botswana,” the South African presidency said in a statement that on Friday.

The statement said during the telephone call Masisi expressed his gratitude to South Africa for its cooperation during a difficult time.

Thorough probe

Earlier, the transport department said the driver lost control after hitting barriers on the bridge. The vehicle plunging into the bridge and caught fire.

During the Easter and Christmas holidays, South Africa experiences a high number of road accidents, particularly on the Limpopo Highway, which connects to Zimbabwe.

Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha has dispatched provincial transport minister Florence Radzilani to the accident scene to conduct a thorough investigation and determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

