By Brian Okoth

Felix Tshisekedi, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, has appointed Minister of Planning Judith Tuluka Suminwa the country's new prime minister.

This is the first time in DRC's history that a woman will hold the position of prime minister. The country has had 29 prime ministers since independence in June 1960.

Tshisekedi's spokesperson said on national television on Monday that Suminwa's appointment takes effect immediately.

"I know that the task is great and the challenges (are) immense, but with the support of the president and that of everyone, we will get there," Suminwa said at a press conference on Monday after her appointment.

Main challenge

Insecurity, particularly in the eastern part of DRC, will be one of the leading challenges the new prime minister will face.

Suminwa is a member of the ruling Union for Democracy and Social Progress party, which won 69 seats in the 500-member National Assembly.

The party, consequently, secured its position as the majority party among 44 others in the general election held on December 20, 2023.

Suminwa takes over from 46-year-old Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, who resigned on February 20 after being elected in the December elections as a member of parliament for Kasenga district.

Lukonde, a former mining company executive, had served as DRC's premier since February 2021.

Experience

In DRC, it is illegal for a person to serve in government and parliament at the same time. This means that a minister elected to parliament has to choose whether to remain in government or serve in parliament.

Suminwa holds a Master's Degree in Labour Sciences (Administration and Personnel Management) from the Free University of Brussels.

She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Applied Economic Sciences (Financial Management option) from the Catholic University Faculties of Mons, Belgium.

She was appointed planning minister in March 2023. Prior to that, she was the deputy coordinator in charge of administrative and operational issues for the Presidential Strategic Watch Council.

Head of government

She has more than 20 years of international experience in democratic governance and peacebuilding. She also has experience in public finance, especially in relation to monitoring budgetary reform.

She has also worked for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as a national expert in a community support project in eastern DRC.

DRC's prime minister heads the government, which is also composed of ministers and deputy ministers.

In the DRC, the cabinet is more commonly referred to as the government.

Roles

The PM, who chairs the cabinet, also advises and helps the president in execution of delegated tasks.

He or she also issues government regulations and appoints lower ranking civil servants and army officers.

Before declaring a state of emergency, the president must first consult with the prime minister and with the presidents of both parliamentary chambers – the National Assembly and the Senate.

On January 20, 2024, after being sworn into office for a second term, President Tshisekedi embarked on a search for prime minister.

Majority coalition

The president first had to get a majority coalition in the National Assembly before a prime minister could be named and a government formed.

In DRC, the prime minister must hail from a majority party or coalition in the National Assembly.

