BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
US wants China to change TikTok ownership
Biden's campaign has turned to TikTok to reach young voters as he seeks reelection.
US wants China to change TikTok ownership
TikTok / Photo: Reuters
April 3, 2024

President Joe Biden told his counterpart Xi Jinping that the United States wants a change of ownership of TikTok, as Congress debates banning the blockbuster app unless it separates from its Chinese owners.

"The president reiterated our concerns about the ownership of TikTok," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters after a wide-ranging telephone call between the two leaders on Tuesday.

"He made it clear to President Xi that this was not about a ban of the application, but rather our interest in divestiture, so that the national security interest and the data security of the American people can be protected," Kirby said.

Western officials have voiced alarm over the popularity of TikTok with young people, alleging that it is subservient to Beijing and a conduit to spread propaganda, claims denied by the company and Beijing.

Biden on TikTok

The US House of Representatives last month overwhelmingly approved a bill that would force TikTok to divest from Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a nationwide ban.

Biden has supported the effort even though his campaign has turned to TikTok to reach young voters.

The bill faces less certain prospects in the Senate, with some members saying that the United States is overstepping its authority on civil liberties and business ownership.

Biden's election rival Donald Trump has also voiced unease, even though he is usually eager to denounce China.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us