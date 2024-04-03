AFRICA
Togo indefinitely postpones legislative elections
The Togolese government has indefinitely postponed legislative elections initially scheduled for April 20.
The postponement of the April 20, 2024 Togolese legislative elections comes after parliament passed a controversial constitution. / Photo: AP
April 3, 2024

Togo's government has delayed April 20 legislative elections until an unspecified date, the presidency said on Wednesday, after lawmakers approved controversial constitutional reform.

"Consultations" were needed, a statement said, over the amendment adopted by parliament in March that has triggered fierce criticism from the opposition.

Last week, President Faure Gnassingbe sent the reform back to the assembly for a second reading after the opposition denounced the measure as a power grab to keep him in office.

"The National Assembly wished to have some days to engage in broad consultations with all stakeholders," the statement said.

No new date given

"Consequently, the government will conduct a slight rearrangement of the calendar of legislative and regional elections initially scheduled for April 20."

The statement did not give a new date for the ballot.

Togo's parliament, dominated by Gnassingbe's UNIR party, adopted the law that would switch Togo from a presidential to a parliamentary system, giving the assembly the power to elect the president for a single six-year term.

It remains unclear if the term can be renewed, but it sparked opposition fears of indefinite rule by Gnassingbe.

He succeeded his father General Gnassingbe Eyadema, who seized power in a coup more than 50 years ago.

SOURCE:AFP
