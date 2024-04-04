SPORTS
2 MIN READ
South African footballer Luke Fleurs shot dead in car hijacking
Sports minister Zizi Kowda said he was saddened by the killing of the player.
South African footballer Luke Fleurs shot dead in car hijacking
Luke Fleurs signed a two-year contract with Kaizer Chiefs in October 2023. Photo / Kaizer Chiefs / Others
April 4, 2024

South African footballer Luke Fleurs has been shot dead in a hijacking incident on Wednesday night in the commercial capital Johannesburg, according to his club.

Kaizer Chiefs football club said police were investigating the murder of the player who was declared the South African league's Young Player of the Season in the 2021/22 season.

The player was shot during an attempt by criminals to take his car while at a petrol station, public broadcaster SABC reports.

He was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, it adds.

Sports minister Zizi Kowda said he was saddened by the news.

"I am saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Fleurs, 24, joined Kaizer Chiefs as a free agent in October 2023 after being released by previous club SuperSport United. He was on a two-year contract with Chiefs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us