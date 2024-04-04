South African footballer Luke Fleurs has been shot dead in a hijacking incident on Wednesday night in the commercial capital Johannesburg, according to his club.

Kaizer Chiefs football club said police were investigating the murder of the player who was declared the South African league's Young Player of the Season in the 2021/22 season.

The player was shot during an attempt by criminals to take his car while at a petrol station, public broadcaster SABC reports.

He was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, it adds.

Sports minister Zizi Kowda said he was saddened by the news.

"I am saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Fleurs, 24, joined Kaizer Chiefs as a free agent in October 2023 after being released by previous club SuperSport United. He was on a two-year contract with Chiefs.

