By Sylvia Chebet

Obesity is no longer just about failing to hide love handles or not fitting into one's clothes from a few years ago. It's now a global public health crisis that is glaringly visible yet often overlooked.

A new study by The Lancet shows that as of 2022, more than a billion people worldwide were living with obesity.

Data sampled from 200 countries over the last three decades also shows that 43% of the world's adult population is overweight.

So, why is the world becoming more obese?

According to Dr Francesco Branca, co-author of the study and director of the World Health Organisation's nutrition and food safety department, the answer is an open secret.

"The world has gone through a major transition in food systems. Foods that are high in fat and sugar or highly processed are now consumed everywhere," Dr Branca tells TRT Afrika. "They are cheaper, available 24/7 and heavily promoted, particularly among children."

Junk food, poor sleeping habits, high levels of stress and a generally sedentary lifestyle have sped up the rate at which people are piling on pounds of unhealthy weight.

Catching them young

Experts note with concern that the obesity crisis is increasingly starting early in people's lives.

The Lancet reports that since 1990, obesity levels have increased four-fold among children and adolescents.

"The promotion of infant formula is contributing to the epidemic of obesity. We have seen that exclusively breastfed infants have a reduced risk of developing obesity," says Dr Branca.

Scientific evidence backs the connection between breast milk and the ability to maintain a healthy body weight.

"They (babies who are breastfed) are probably better able to adapt to the needs of their bodies and better control their energy intake. Unfortunately, the use of sugar-sweetened beverages at a young age is one of the primary triggers for obesity," says the WHO official.

Africa's weight problem

The Lancet study reveals a tectonic shift from underweight to obesity dominance in many countries, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. These countries now record higher obesity prevalence than even industrialised economies.

"Obesity is a problem for low and middle-income countries that are experiencing a lifestyle transition. Having more obese people is a bigger challenge for Africa's already strained health systems than tackling low weight caused by nutritional deficiency," Dr Branca points out.

"People living with obesity may even face problems in finding employment. We estimate that there will be a loss of 3% of GDP as a consequence of the epidemic of obesity."

On the continent, Egypt has the highest obesity levels across genders. The study shows that 59% of Egyptian women are obese, the ninth-highest worldwide. Around 32% of the male population falls in the obese category, globally ranking 33rd.

"We have seen a rapid increase in obesity in North and South Africa. It's also recognised as a big problem in West Africa, especially countries like Nigeria," says Dr Branca.

But pockets of the continent, particularly the Horn of Africa region, have so far been spared the scourge of obesity.

Obesity-linked illnesses

Disproportionate weight gain leading to obesity causes five million deaths worldwide every year. Many chronic illnesses like diabetes and cardiovascular disease, along with certain types of cancers, are linked to obesity.

The Lancet study highlights the importance of preventing and managing obesity from early life to adulthood.

Doctors note that the causes of diabetes and prevention measures are well understood, but implementation remains the most significant challenge at both the personal and policy levels.

"It's something we can start today, ensuring our diet is healthier. Consume more whole-grain cereals, fruit and vegetables. Cut down on sugar and sweetened beverages. Let's drink water. That's what we need," Dr Branca tells TRT Afrika.

"Be more active, walking instead of using a car, even for short distances. You don't necessarily have to pursue a sport, but you can move around, go to work walking, and play with your children."

At the World Health Assembly in 2022, member states adopted the WHO Acceleration Plan to stop obesity, which supports country-level action through 2030.

"Getting back on track to meet the global targets for curbing obesity will take the work of governments and communities...Importantly, it requires the cooperation of the private sector, which must be accountable for the health impacts of their products," says WHO's director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

At the policy level, he says, countries should ensure that health systems integrate the prevention and management of obesity into their basic package of services.

Spotting the signs

Tracking body mass index (BMI), a value derived from the mass and height of an individual, is scientifically the best way to keep a watch on weight.

When a person's BMI goes above 25, it's a signal of getting overweight. When BMI is about 30, that's the alarm bell for obesity and a higher risk of illness and premature death.

Another good way to monitor weight gain is to look at waist circumference. The recommended waist circumference is 80cm for women and 90cm for men. Anything above these measurements is one of the surest signs of excess weight gain.

"That also means your fat deposits will get bigger around your abdomen. Abdominal fat puts you at high risk of getting type 2 diabetes, for example," explains Dr Branca.

He advises seeking medical help for those already struggling with obesity.

"They shouldn't be ashamed," the WHO expert tells TRT Afrika. "Neither should other people blame them. A medical practitioner can offer appropriate counselling and recommend nutritional and exercise regimens that help reverse weight gain."

OBESITY IN AFRICA

Women

Egypt 59%

Libya 48% South Africa 48% Eswatini 45% Seychelles 41%

Men