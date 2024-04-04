SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Kenya names Eliud Kipchoge in Paris Olympics line-up
Kenya has named marathon great Eliud Kipchoge in its team for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Kenya names Eliud Kipchoge in Paris Olympics line-up
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge is bidding to become the first athlete to win three Olympic marathon golds. / Photo: Reuters
April 4, 2024

Kenya's double Olympic gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge and defending women's champion Peres Jepchirchir have been included in a star-studded marathon team to this year's Paris Olympics, athletics officials said on Thursday.

The East African track and field powerhouse halved a provisional stacked squad of 20 athletes it named in December.

Only six of the ten distance runners will make the final list for both the men and women's team.

Kipchoge, 39, was named alongside two-time Boston Marathon champion Benson Kipruto, Timothy Kiplagat and Vincent Kipkemboi Ngetich. The 2023 Berlin marathon runner-up and newcomer Alexander Mutiso also made the cut.

Three Olympic victories?

Kipchoge is bidding to become the first athlete to win three Olympic marathon golds following his successes at Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.

Last month, he struggled to a 10th place finish at the 2024 Tokyo Marathon behind winner Kipruto (2:02:16) and Kiplagat (2:02:55).

The race was taking place less than a month after world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum died when his car crashed into a tree in Kenya.

The women's squad saw the inclusion of Jepchirchir and Olympics silver medallist Brigid Kosgei.

Obiri also included

Others are the reigning Boston and Chicago marathon champion Helen Obiri, Rosemary Wanjiru, Sharon Lokedi and the 2019 World champion Ruth Chepngetich.

"The journey begins as we defend our crown," Kenya's National Olympic Committee said on X.

Provisional Kenyan Olympic marathon squad:

Men: Eliud Kipchoge, Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich, Timothy Kiplagat, Benson Kipruto, Alexander Mutiso.

Women: Ruth Chepngetich, Brigid Kosgei, Helen Obiri, Rosemary Wanjiru, Sharon Lokedi, Peres Jepchirchir.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us