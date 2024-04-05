AFRICA
2 MIN READ
France, allies failed to stop Rwandan genocide - Macron
France's president did not accept an invitation from Kagame to take part in events that mark 30th anniversary of the genocide.
France, allies failed to stop Rwandan genocide - Macron
Both countries have solid diplomatic relations despite France's failure to help during the conflict. / Photo: Getty Images
April 5, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron said France and its allies could have stopped the Rwandan genocide but lacked the will to do so.

In a video message set to be released on Sunday to mark the 30th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide, Macron stressed that "when the phase of total extermination against the Tutsis began, the international community had the means to know and act," local media reported Thursday.

He said his country, "which could have stopped the genocide with its Western and African allies, did not have the will" to do so.

Macron also said that France stands by the Rwandan people in memory of the 1 million men, women and children who were tortured because they were born Tutsi.

Failed responsibilities

During his visit to Rwanda in 2021, he recognized France’s "responsibilities" in the genocide.

He will not accept an invitation from Rwandan President Paul Kagame to visit the country to take part in commemorative events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the genocide.

Instead, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and Junior Maritime Affairs Minister Herve Berville, who was born in Rwanda, will attend the events.

Hutu extremists targeted the minority Tutsi ethnic group after the death of Rwandan President Juvenal Habyarimana and his Burundian counterpart Cyprien Ntaryamira in a plane crash on April 6, 1994.

An estimated 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed during the bloodshed, which lasted 100 days.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us