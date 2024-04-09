Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has endured a series of injury setbacks since the 2022 World Cup and the Brazil international said he cannot remember the last time he played pain-free.

The 27-year-old underwent knee surgery after sustaining an injury in Qatar before suffering three further setbacks due to knee-related issues.

With Arsenal top of the Premier League and set to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final later on Tuesday, a fully fit Jesus could be a huge factor in the closing stages of the season .

"Sometimes I feel it (in my knee), I don't remember the last day I played football without pain," Jesus told reporters on Monday.

"Unfortunately, I've been having some problems and people don't always see that. But mentally, I try to be strong in my mind."

New striker? No worries

Jesus, who has scored eight goals in all competitions this season, said he is not worried about Arsenal signing a new striker in the close season.

"They already know if they want one or not. This might be a question for them. My job is to train hard and improve what I have to. Speculation will always be there," he added.

After hosting Bayern in the Champions League, Arsenal welcome Aston Villa in the league on Sunday.

