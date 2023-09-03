Arsenal left it late to beat Manchester United 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Declan Rice calmly controlled a corner kick in the sixth minute of the additional time and fired a shot into the bottom right corner of Manchester United’s goalpost to score Arsenal’s second.

Gabriel Jesus also scored a third in the 11th minute of the additional time to secure Arsenal a deserved victory on a dramatic match day.

Manchester United were the first to open the scoring through Marcus Rashford in the 27th minute.

Arsenal levelled a minute later through Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal sit fifth

Following the Sunday results, Arsenal now sit fifth in the English Premier Table (EPL) table with 10 points, four points ahead of Manchester United, who have also played a similar number of matches.

The Gunners trail early league leaders, Manchester City, by two points. City have won all their first four games of the new EPL season.

Tottenham Hostpur, Liverpool and West Ham are the other teams ahead of Arsenal in that particular order. The teams also have 10 points, but with superior goal differences.

Arsenal thought they had a won penalty in the 61st minute through Kai Havertz, but a VAR review overturned a penalty decision that had been made by centre referee Anthony Taylor.

Goal disallowed

In the 88th minute, Manchester United had briefly gone ahead through Alejandro Garnacho, but his goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR review.

Eight minutes were added after the end of the second half, resulting in the late drama that saw Arsenal beat their bitter rivals 3-1.

Arsenal will play away at Everton on Sunday, September 17, while Manchester United’s next EPL match will be against Brighton at the Old Trafford on Saturday, September 16.