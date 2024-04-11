SPORTS
Brazil's football star Neymar escapes $3.3m lake fine
Neymar had been fined a total of 16 million reais ($3.3 million) for "environmental violations in the construction of an artificial lake'' at his mansion, but a court now rules there were no infractions.
Neymar was fined $3.3 million for building an artificial lake in his mansion without permission. Photo: Others / Others
A Brazilian court has suspended a $3 million fine imposed on football star Neymar last year for building a lake at his mansion on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro without an environmental license.

The ruling -- dated Monday and obtained by AFP news agency on Wednesday -- from Judge Adriana Ramos de Mello cited a report from state environmental authority INEA asserting that the project did not in fact require special environmental permits.

"As the applied fines were in the millions of dollars, continuing to demand (payment)... will inflict substantial, disproportionate and even illegal prejudice" against the Al Hilal SFC player, the judge said.

Licence not needed

The town council in Mangaratiba issued four fines for a total of 16 million reais ($3.3 million) for "environmental violations in the construction of an artificial lake at the player's mansion" in the tourist town about 130 kilometers (80 miles) outside of Rio.

Among "dozens of infractions" detected, the authorities listed "carrying out work subject to environmental control without authorisation," capture and diversion of river water without authorisation, and "removal of land and suppression of vegetation without authorisation."

But the judge sided with the INEA's findings, saying in her ruling that their inspection "confirmed that no (environmental) license is required for such activities, and therefore the alleged infractions "were not present."

Neymar bought the Mangaratiba mansion in 2016. According to Brazilian media it features a heliport, spa and gym.

SOURCE:AFP
