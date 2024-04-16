SPORTS
2 MIN READ
PSG dump Barcelona out of Champions League
PSG have advanced to the UEFA Champions League semifinal after a 6-4 quarterfinal aggregate score against Barcelona.
PSG dump Barcelona out of Champions League
PSG capitalised on a Barcelona red card to storm into the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League on April 16, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
April 16, 2024

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain reversed its first-leg loss at home to return to the Champions League semifinal, with a 4-1 win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

PSG took advantage of a first-half red card to Barcelona defender Ronaldo Araujo to advance 6-4 on aggregate and make its first last-four appearance since 2021.

Former Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha also scored for P SG after Araujo was sent off in the 29th minute for fouling Bradley Barcola to stop a breakaway.

Barcelona had gotten off to a good start and opened the scoring with a goal by Raphinha in the 12th, but the visitors took control with the man advantage and didn't let Barcelona get back into the game.

Mbappe's brace

Mbappe scored his goals in the 61st and 89th minutes.

The Catalan side made it to the knockout stage of Europe's top club competition after two consecutive eliminations in the group stage.

In the other quarterfinal on Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund defeated Atletico Madrid 4- 2 at home to advance 5-4 on aggregate.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us