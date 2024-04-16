SPORTS
Dortmund knock Atletico out of Champions League
Borussia Dortmund knocked Atletico Madrid out of the UEFA Champions League following a quarterfinal win on Tuesday.
Atletico Madrid were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League via a 5-4 quarterfinal aggregate on April 16, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
April 16, 2024

Borussia Dortmund stormed into the Champions League semifinal with a rip-roaring 4-2 home win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday that saw them fight back from a 2-1 defeat in the first leg to win the tie 5-4 on aggregate.

Julian Brandt put Dortmund level on aggregate in the 34th minute, and five minutes later Dortmund took the lead in the quarterfinal tie as Ian Maatsen cut in from the left and drilled a perfectly-placed shot in at the foot of the far post.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone made a triple substitution at the break and it paid dividends almost immediately as Dortmund defender Mats Hummels turned the ball into his own net in the 49th minute, and substitute Angel Correa put the Spaniards back in the lead in the 64th minute, scoring at the second attempt.

However, the home side weren't done and striker Niclas Fuellkrug levelled the tie again with a brilliant glancing header, with Marcel Sabitzer drilling home the winner in front of an ecstatic crowd three minutes later.

SOURCE:Reuters
