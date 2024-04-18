By Brian Okoth

A Kenyan military helicopter has crashed, leaving five occupants dead and three others injured.

The accident occurred at Sindar area on the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties in the northwestern part of the country on Thursday.

Citizen Television, a leading media house in Kenya, reports that the helicopter was carrying a very high-ranking military officer. The injured were airlifted to the capital Nairobi for advanced treatment.

Kenya's State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said in a statement on Thursday that President William Ruto "has convened an urgent meeting of the National Security Council at State House Nairobi this evening following a Kenya Defence Forces' helicopter crash this afternoon in Elgeyo-Marakwet County."

Burst into flames

Elgeyo Marakwet's police chief Peter Mulinge has been quoted by Kenya's leading newspaper the Daily Nation confirming the incident.

Mulinge said the accident scene was swiftly cordoned off after the chopper crashed and burst into flames minutes after take-off.

The military was yet to issue a statement as of the time of publishing this report.

