By Brian Okoth

You probably have heard a military officer being referred to as captain, colonel, or even general.

Kenya recently lost its military general, Francis Ogolla, in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of 10 people.

And during Ogolla's farewell ceremony, ahead of his burial on April 21, he was repeatedly referred to as a four-star general.

But what do these military titles mean, and how are they acquired?

Colonial powers' influence

First let us explore the different military units. The army secures a nation on land, the navy protects a country in the waters, and the air force protects a nation's airspace.

The French and United Kingdom's military command structures have a few differences, especially in junior positions. But both have a general at the top.

The two nations largely influenced African countries' military command structures due to their roles in the colonial period.

For this article's illustration, let us use the UK's military command structure for commissioned officers.

Who are commissioned officers?

A commissioned officer refers to a member of the military who had a rank before beginning their current position, and also serve as the central point of contact for new recruits. Commissioned officers must hold a college degree.

Due to their rank, the commissioned officers command greater authority than their non-commissioned counterparts.

A non-commissioned officer is a military personnel who is yet to earn a rank or commission. Simply put, a non-commissioned officer is a person who either does not have a college degree required to receive a commission in the military, or they do have the degree, but choose not to be commissioned.

Among the non-commissioned officers, the command structure – from the highest to the lowest rank – is as follows: warrant officer class 1, warrant officer class 2, staff sergeant, sergeant, corporal, lance corporal and private.

The ranks among commissioned officers

A person freshly recruited to the military academy is accorded the title cadet.

Once the cadet graduates, he or she becomes a second lieutenant. The rank is normally held for one to two years. During the period, the officers undergo special training on arms. They are, thereafter, responsible for leading up to 30 soldiers in a platoon or troop.

The second lieutenant then ascends to the rank of lieutenant, which is typically held for two to three years. Officers of this rank command a platoon of 30 soldiers, though with more responsibilities.

The lieutenants can then rise to the rank of captain, which is typically held for five to ten years. Captains are largely second-in-command in supervising a group of up 120 soldiers, and are key players in decision-making, as well as planning ground operations.

Major

A major ranks above the captain. He or she fully commands a group of 120 soldiers, and is responsible for the soldiers' training and welfare.

Above a major, is the lieutenant colonel, who commands up to 650 soldiers divided into four or five groups. As a commanding officer in charge of operational effectiveness and discipline, the lieutenant colonel holds this position for about two years.

Above the lieutenant colonel is the colonel, who is the principal advisor to senior officers. Colonels are not usually field commanders.

A colonel then ascends to the rank of brigadier. Brigadiers, also referred to as one-star generals, can command a brigade, or be a military director, such as director of staff.

Topmost ranks

Above the brigadier is the major general, also known as a two-star general. Major generals hold senior appointments. Some can be promoted as service commanders to lead the army, the navy or the air force.

Above the major general is the lieutenant general, also referred to as a three-star general. They command major formations, within and outside the country, and can hold very senior positions such as vice chief of defence forces.

At the apex of the pyramid, is the general, also called a four-star general. In many countries, there is only one-four star general at a given time. The holder, often appointed by the president, commands the nation's military.

Chad's transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, Sudan's transitional President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Uganda's Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of President Yoweri Museveni, are among the four-star generals in Africa.

Symbols

A soldier's military rank determines their level of responsibility and pay grade. The military ranks are displayed on the soldiers' uniforms.

A series of symbols such as stripes, chevrons, bars, and stars on the officers' uniforms help in the identification of their ranks.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.