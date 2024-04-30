The Nigerian government has raised the salaries of civil servants in five key departments, including police and military, by 25% to 35%.

The others who will get an increased remuneration are members of the intelligence service, research institutions, and paramilitary unit, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) reported on Tuesday.

Nigeria's National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) says the new salary structure takes effect immediately.

The wage increment for members of the five key departments comes after the government recently raised the salaries of academic staff members and healthcare workers.

Nigeria has also approved increases in pension between 20% and 28% for the mentioned public servants.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.