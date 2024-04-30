AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Nigeria raises salaries of military, police officers by up to 35%
The Nigerian government has raised the salaries of police and military officers by up to 35%.
Nigeria raises salaries of military, police officers by up to 35%
The Nigerian government said on April 30, 2024 that the pensions of police and military officers will also increase by 20% to 28%. / Photo: AP
April 30, 2024

The Nigerian government has raised the salaries of civil servants in five key departments, including police and military, by 25% to 35%.

The others who will get an increased remuneration are members of the intelligence service, research institutions, and paramilitary unit, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) reported on Tuesday.

Nigeria's National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) says the new salary structure takes effect immediately.

The wage increment for members of the five key departments comes after the government recently raised the salaries of academic staff members and healthcare workers.

Nigeria has also approved increases in pension between 20% and 28% for the mentioned public servants.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us