AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Ethiopia 'dismayed' at tougher EU visa regime
Ethiopia has said that it is "dismayed" by the European Union's decision to impose tougher visa restrictions on its citizens.
Ethiopia 'dismayed' at tougher EU visa regime
The European Union says Ethiopia is not cooperative on taking back its citizens whose asylum requests were rejected. / Photo: Reuters
April 30, 2024

Ethiopia has said it is dismayed by an EU decision to impose a tougher visa process on the African country.

On Monday, the EU said it was taking the measure because of Ethiopia's "insufficient" cooperation in taking back rejected asylum-seekers and irregular migrants.

The move means Ethiopians will no longer be given leeway on the sort of documentation they provide to meet requirements for EU visits.

They can no longer obtain multiple-entry visas, diplomats will now have to pay to get visas, and the processing time for standard EU visas has been extended to 45 days from the current 15.

'Painstaking process'

On Tuesday, Ethiopia's embassy in Brussels said it was "dismayed" by the decision and has requested it be reconsidered.

"The Council's decision does not take into consideration the strong cooperation between Ethiopia and the European Union that has helped in returning and reintegrating Ethiopian nationals," it said.

"The decision fails to take into consideration the painstaking process that takes place to establish the identities of nationalities," it said.

The stricter rules are part of the European Union's carrot-and-stick approach to managing irregular immigration.

'Accepted 10% of its migrant citizens'

This month, the bloc adopted a reform of its asylum and migration rules, which come into effect from 2026 and aim to harden border procedures and speed up returns of irregular migrants ineligible for asylum.

The EU has already imposed similar tougher visa processes on The Gambia.

The Council of the EU has underlined that the way EU visa rules are applied to countries hinges on how those countries cooperate in taking back migrants.

Last September, it noted that Ethiopia accepted back just 10% of its nationals flagged for return in 2020 and 2021.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us