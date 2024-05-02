South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party has summoned former president Jacob Zuma to appear before a disciplinary hearing after he declared support for a rival party in this year's general election.

Zuma, whose nine years in office ended in 2018 under a cloud of corruption scandals, has been campaigning for the new uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party ahead of elections due on May 29.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday next week, public broadcaster SABC reports quoting a ANC document.

"Zuma may be represented by any member of the ANC in good standing at the hearing," it said.

Charges against Zuma

He will face two counts for publicly endorsing MK Party and for registering as a candidate for the elections under the new party.

The former president has not commented on the summon.

The party suspended his membership in January 2024, reflecting deep-seated divisions in ANC which has governed South Africa since the end of apartheid.

Polls show that this year's election could see the ANC lose its parliamentary majority for the first time since 1994.

Zuma clout

In December 2023, Zuma said he would not campaign for the ANCin the elections and would vote for a new party because he could not ‘’lie to the people of South Africa".

The charismatic Zuma, who was president from 2009 to 2018, still carries considerable political clout and has recently garnered major media attention.

