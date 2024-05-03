Kenya's museums authority has denied claims that deadly reptiles in its custody, including pythons and crocodiles, were on the loose after being washed away by flood waters that have wreaked havoc in the country.

The East African country is struggling to cope with the devastation of six weeks of heavy rain and President William Ruto announced on Friday that the nation was bracing for its first-ever cyclone.

More than 200 people have died since March with dozens more missing, according to government data.

The National Museums of Kenya said animals under its care remain securely housed, according to a statement.

"The security of all our live exhibits are paramount. Each exhibit is securely housed in its appropriate enclosure, guaranteeing their well-being and preservation," it said.

It follows unsubstantiated claims on social media that the reptiles had escaped from a museum in the capital, Nairobi.

Popular attraction

The Nairobi snake park located inside the Nairobi national museum is a popular attraction for visitors and serves as a research centre on reptiles and breeding of snakes.

The park is also a home for venomous and non-venomous reptiles including pythons and crocodiles.

"No corner of our country has been spared from this havoc," Ruto said on Friday.

Schools, which were due to reopen on Monday, will now remain shut indefinitely.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.